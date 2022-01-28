MANSFIELD, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are investigating after a teenager was shot in Mansfield Friday night.

Just before 7:00 p.m. police responded to an emergency call on the 400 block of Martin Luther King Drive. They found a 16-year-old with multiple gunshot wounds.

The teen was taken to Ochsner LSU Medical Center and is in stable condition.

Police have not yet released if there has been an arrest. The shooting is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.