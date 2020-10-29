Many High School principal arrested, accused of sexually assaulting minors in mid-1990s

SABINE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Louisiana high school principal is behind bars for allegedly sexually assaulting minors while he was a coach in Sabine Parish in the mid-1990s.

According to the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office, 49-year-old Norman Ural Booker III is charged with sexual battery, oral sexual battery, misdemeanor sexual batter, and two counts of indecent behavior with juveniles in connection with the sexual assaults of minors.

SPSO says two victims have reached out to authorities recently, disclosing sexual acts by Booker while they were students in high school.

Detectives secured two arrests warrants for Bookers from the 11th Judicial District Judge on his charges. No bond has been set at this time.

The Sabine Parish School Board released a statement Thursday about the arrest of Principal Booker.

‘Sabine Parish School Board only recently became aware of the arrest of Mr. Norman Booker, III, Principal at Many High School,” said Sabine Parish Schools.

“Mr. Booker has been placed on administrative leave pending law enforcement’s investigation into the matter. Mr. Moses Curtis, Assistant Principal at Many High School, has been named acting Principal. We have no further information at this time.”

