Sabine Parish teacher, coach arrested for sexual conduct with student

Phillip Luke Hall, 29, is charged with prohibited sexual conduct between educator and student. (Photo: Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office)

SABINE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Many High School teacher and coach has been charged, accused of making sexual advances at a student nearly two years ago.

According to the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office, 29-year-old Phillip Luke Hall is charged with prohibited sexual conduct between educator and student.

Deputies say a victim recently came forward and alleged that Hall made sexual advances to her at his home in November 2019 when she was a 17-year-old student, and he was a teacher.

Hall currently teaches Special Education, Algebra II, the Head Track Coach, and an Assistant Football Coach at Many High School.

Hall is booked in the Sabine Parish Detention Center on his charges. No bond has been set at this time by the 11th Judicial District Court.

The Superintendent of the Sabine Parish School Board has confirmed they do not have a comment at this time.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.