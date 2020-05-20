Many man behind bars, accused of attempted first-degree murder

MANY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Many man has been charged in connection to a shooting that happened on Tuesday.

According to the Many Police Department, Anthony W. Kimbrough is charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder in connection to a shooting that happened Tuesday on or around Esso Drive.

(Photo: Many Police Department)

Many police say firearms were recovered during the arrest, but they are not sure if the guns are linked to the shooting. Further charges may or may not be pending, as the details of the shooting are still under investigation.

The victims involved in shooting are recovering, according to police.

MPD says they would like to thank Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office who assisted in the arrest of Kimbrough.

