SABINE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Many man is behind bars, charged with possessing child pornography and distributing meth and cocaine.

According to the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office, 37-year-old Tyson Coby Strickland was arrested Monday after a months-long investigation.

Agents with the department’s Tactical Narcotics Team were already investigating 37-year-old Tyson Coby Strickland’s illegal narcotics activity since October 2021 and had gotten arrest warrants in that investigation when the Louisiana Department of Justice Cyber Crime Unit contacted the sheriff’s office about the possession of child sexual exploitation material by a possible resident of Sabine Parish.

That information came through a tip submitted through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) indicating the material was uploaded through a popular messaging application.

The sheriff’s office says detectives, who are also members of the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, further investigated the allegations and determined Strickland was the suspect.

Strickland was arrested and booked Monday into the Sabine Parish Detention Center on warrants for three counts of distribution of schedule II narcotics (meth & cocaine) and a warrant for 10 counts of pornography involving juveniles.

Strickland’s digital cellular device was seized during his arrest and the data is currently being extracted and analyzed by the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Digital Forensics Unit.

The sheriff’s office says additional felony criminal charges are pending.

As of late Monday afternoon, bond for Strickland had not been set.