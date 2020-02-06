Many man indicted by Sabine Parish grand jury in fatal stabbing

Carlos T. Carhee, 40, was indicted Thursday on a charge of second-degree murder in the stabbing death of 27-year-old Chevallerious Winfield. (Source: Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office)

SABINE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Sabine Parish grand jury indicted a Many, Louisiana man Thursday in the stabbing death of another man at a Many apartment complex in November.

Carlos Carhee, 40, was indicted on a charge of second-degree murder in the stabbing death of Cevallerious Winfield on November 5, 2019.

Carhee was arrested after deputies were called to a disturbance at the Apollo Apartments off of Middle Creek Road in Many and found Winfield suffering from stab wounds.

Carhee, who police say admitted to stabbing Winfield during the fight, remains in custody and is scheduled to be arraigned on February 27.

In a separate case, the grand jury also indicted three men Thursday in connection with the shooting death of a Pleasant Hill man who was found shot to death in a car on New Year’s Eve. Read more here.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.