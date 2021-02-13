Many PD makes arrests in car & guns theft; enforces curfew law for minors

MANY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Many police say they have made multiple arrests in connection with a car and firearms theft that went rampant through the town recently, and they are enforcing curfew laws for minors.

The Many Police Department made a post of Facebook Friday, stating they received help from the Zwolle Police Department and the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office in the arrests.

“We hope this week’s success will lead to a reduction of theft and general crime in the coming days and nights for the Town of Many residents,” said Many PD Chief Cheryl Wooley.

“We do encourage all residents to continue in vigilance, and we extend our appreciation for all who volunteered their assistance. Our investigations are continuing, and we are working diligently to produce positive results for Town of Many residents.”

Many PD previously made another post on Facebook earlier in the same day, reminding citizens that curfew laws are being enforced for adolescents under the age of 17.

“Be aware Many PD will be enforcing the Town of Many’s juvenile curfew laws,”

“Anyone under 17 years of age caught on the public street or public place between the hours of 10:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m. Sunday-Thursday and between the hours of midnight and 5:00 a.m. Friday and Saturday nights (unless accompanied by a parent or other guardian) will be in violation of the Many curfew laws.”

Police say a minor in violation of curfew will be taken to the Many Police Dept until a parent or legal guardian can be contacted.