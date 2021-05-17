Many Police warn of scams targeting the elderly

MANY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Many Police Department is warning residents about several scams that are targeting the elderly.

There are multiple schemes in the area that are focused on taking money from older citizens.

According to MPD, on Monday morning a woman told officers that she received a call from the U.S.Marshal’s office. Whenever she spoke with a live person, they knew nothing about her and asked for her name.

MPD has some tips on how to avoid being scammed:

Whatever you do, don’t give out your personal information

If anyone calls asking for your name, social security number, banking information, or anything of this nature, just hang up on them

Anyone at Many Police Department is happy to talk to you about any phone calls you may receive and help you determine if they are scams or not