March 2021 Shreveport homicides up 1000% over March 2020

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport’s March report card comparing this year’s crime statistics to those of March 2020 is out, and it isn’t pretty.

The 11 homicides in March 2021 are 1,000% higher than the one homicide reported for the entire month of March 2020, and the 22 homicides in the first three months of 2021 more than doubled the 10 reported in the first three months of 2020, increasing by 120%.

Overall, homicides in Shreveport in the first three months of 2021 are up 120%.

Though the numbers for aggravated assault/battery crimes aren’t as egregious as those for homicide, they’re still not anything to write home about.

In March 2021, there were 104 aggravated assault/batteries reported, compared to 76 during the same period in 2020, which is a 37% uptick. Numbers for the first three months were a little better, up only21% over 2020, with 288 reported January through March in 2021 and 238 reported in the same period in 2020.

Total 2021 robbery numbers show and increase of 22% over the same three-month period in 2020.

March 2021 auto theft also scored poorly, which at 76 for March 2021 was up from 41 in March 2020, showing an 85% uptick, but rose only 26% in the first quarter of 2021, compared to the same period in 2020.

On a more positive note, overall burglaries and thefts saw a decrease in March 2021 from March 2020, and forcible rape comparisons from March 2021 and March 2020 saw a sharp decrease at 79%, as well as a 22% decrease over the first three months of this year as compared to the same time period in 2020.

Click here to read the Shreveport Police Department’s full monthly crime comparison for March 2021-2020.