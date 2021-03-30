Marion County deputies make drug arrest, then find body outside residence

MARION COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Saturday afternoon, after making a drug arrest in a home almost 10 miles west of Jefferson, Marion County deputies found a body nearby, according to Marion County Sheriff David Capps.

Tommy Elwin Wadlington, 28, was arrested for possessing illegal narcotics at a residence on HidE A Way Loop in Marion County.

MCSO DEPUTIES were called to the home for a welfare check, and though they didn’t find the person they were sent to check on, they did find Wadlington inside, and also spotted illegal narcotics in plain sight.

They arrested Wadlington at that time, charging him with possession of controlled substances. They did not, however, find the person they were sent to check on.

However, a further search of the house led to the discovery of blood, but deputies still were unable to locate the individual

Then, after interviewing several witnesses, deputies began to look outside and found the body a short distance from the home.

The Texas Rangers are helping investigate.