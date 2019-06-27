Marshall ATV shooting suspect indicted on murder charge

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – A Beckville man arrested for a shooting in a Marshall ATV park back in 2018 has been indicted on murder charges, according to Harrison County judcical records.

Richard Anderson, 23, is alleged to have shot and killed Keith Carr, 25.

He was found passed out in a truck just feet from Carr’s body.

Police say a witness claimed Anderson has assaulted Carr’s ex-girlfriend and Carr went to confront him. Investigators then say Anderson shot Carr multiple times.

Anderson’s bond has been set at $50,000 and he remains in the Harrison County Jail.

He is due back in court on July 9.

