CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Marshall man just out of the hospital is now behind bars in Caddo Parish, charged in connection with a fiery wrong-way crash in May that killed one man and injured two others.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says 40-year-old Stephen Stasny was arrested and booked into the Caddo Correctional Center Friday following his release from the hospital on a charge of vehicular homicide and first-degree vehicular negligent injury 56-year-old James Dowden

Dowden died at the scene of the May 27 crash after investigators say Stasny crossed into westbound traffic while heading eastbound on Hwy 80 and plowed into Dowden’s vehicle head-on. Another vehicle crashed into Dowden’s and both caught fire. Stasny’s pickup truck was pushed to the side of the road.

Stasny and the occupants of the third pickup were brought to the hospital for treatment.

CPSO says toxicology results showed that Stasny was under the influence of controlled substances.

Stasny remains held at Caddo Correctional Center with bond set at $350,000.