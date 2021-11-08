Marshall event venue manager says more people showed up than expected at party where 6 were shot

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Management for the Marshall event venue where six people were shot over the weekend says more people showed up than the renter indicated were expected.

The shooting happened early Saturday morning at the venue on South Alamo Boulevard. Police responded around 2 a.m. to reports of shots fired at the location. Shots were reportedly still being fired when police arrived.

“I immediately called my kids to make sure they were okay and were not anywhere near where the shooting took place,” Marshall resident and mother, Cheryl Kiser, said Monday.

“It’s scary,” said local high school teacher Gary Dunn. “That’s why I stay in the house because you don’t know the mindset of people.”

Of those wounded, one suffered critical injuries. Three remain hospitalized. There have been no arrests, but police say they are still investigating.

A manager for Medina’s Authentic Mexican Food says they occasionally rent out the building across the street for parties and events, but she told KTAL/KMSS Monday she had no idea that many people would show up at Friday’s event.

Police say there were more than 200 people at the event.

The manager said they are canceling events in the building for December.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to contact Sgt. Phillips at (903) 935-4543 or the Marshall Police Department at (903) 935-4575. Those who have information but want to remain anonymous can call Marshall/Harrison County Crimestoppers at (903) 935-9969.