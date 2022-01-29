MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Three Marshall, Texas, men are behind bars facing multiple drug and gun charges after their apparent recreational pharmaceutical business was interrupted by multiple agencies executed a search warrant Friday evening.

Jesse Montano, 40, along with 25-year-old Melquaides Montano and 27-year-old Miquel Gaona were arrested during the execution of a search warrant, following an ongoing investigation by the Joint Harrison County Violent Crimes & Narcotics Task Force.

In the course of executing the search warrant, almost $11,000, five handguns and a cornucopia of illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia was seized,

Search warrant executed by Harrison County Violent Crimes & Narcotics Task Force, the Harrison County Sheriff’s and Marshall Police Department’s Special Response Teams netted a huge cache of illegal drugs, paraphernalia and guns.

Around 7:15 p.m. Friday, task force agents, along with special response teams from the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO ERT) and the Marshall Police Department (MPD SRT) arrived at 1000 block of Yaney Street in Marshall and detained several people from two different buildings on the property.

Three males, later identified as the Montanos and Ganoa attempted to flee the scene but were apprehended with the assistance of the on-duty MPD patrol shift.

Crime scene detectives with HCSO and MPD and the Task Force officers then began documenting, collecting and cataloging a great deal of evidence well into the early morning hours. Some of the evidence seized included:

Approximately 75 grams of Cocaine

​Approximately 2,700 grams of Promethazine with Codeine

​Approximately 28 grams of THC Vape Cartridges

​Approximately 5.75 pounds of Marijuana

​1 Draco 7.62×39 Pistol

​2 Ruger 5.7x28mm Pistol’s

​1 FN 5.7x28mm Pistol

​1 S&W .40 Caliber Pistol

Approximately $10,700 in US Currency

Marshall Chief of Police Cliff Carruth said the Task Force worked hard to build the case and the execution of the warrant was well-executed.

Carruth and Harrison County Sheriff Brandon “BJ” Fletcher both commended the task force and the coordination of the agencies to carry out the search warrants and arrests.