MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Police in Marshall are investigating after a man was fatally shot while riding in the passenger seat of a car Monday night.

Patrol officers were called to the 600 block of Holland St. just before 9:25 p.m. in response to a “trouble unknown” call reporting someone was knocking on a door at a home there. Officers learned someone had been shot and taken to CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center in Marshall by private vehicle.

When they got to the hospital, police found a car with multiple bullet strikes on the passenger side and talked to the driver, who told them her passenger had been shot multiple times by an unknown assailant wearing a mask and dark-colored clothing.

The victim, identified as 20-year-old Jerrold Deshane Maze Jr. of Marshall, passed away as a result of multiple gunshot wounds.

The Marshall Police Department says this investigation is ongoing and asks anyone with information about this incident to contact them at 903-935-4575. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Marshall/Harrison County Crimestoppers at 903-935-9969 or use the P3 mobile app.

“This is another tragic loss of a young person in our city,” Marshall Chief of Police Cliff Carruth said in a statement Tuesday. “Too many lives are being snuffed out before they have truly begun. We worked through the night investigating this senseless act of violence, and will continue until we have identified and arrested the perpetrator. We need the community’s help though. Somebody knows something, and I ask that you come forward and cooperate with the investigation.

My thoughts and prayers are with the friends and family of this young man during this awful time.”