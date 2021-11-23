Marshall man arrested after 3 shot, 1 killed

MARSHALL, Tx. (KTAL/KSHV) – The Marshall Police Department has arrested a man suspected of shooting three people, one of whom died of their injuries, on Tuesday morning.

Stoney Deshun Irving, of Marshall, has been arrested and charged with 1st-degree murder for the death of a man after a shooting on Nov. 23.

Police received several 911 calls for shots fired in the 700 block of Cross St. around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. Three people were found at the scene with gunshot wounds. Curtis Kador Sr., of Marshall, died at the scene according to Marshall Fire and EMS. The other two people were taken to CHRISTUS Good Shepard Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Irving was booked into the Harrison County Jail. The case is still under investigation.