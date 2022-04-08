MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A Marshall man is in jail after police say stole from a convenience store, punched a store employee, and initiated a stand-off with police to avoid arrest.

Police say 37-year-old Roy Lee Hall was trying to steal goods from a convenience store on Victory Drive and the store clerk confronted him. According to the report, Hall punched the employee was punched in the face multiple times before he left with the merchandise.

The next evening around 7 p.m., police say Hall returned to the same store and walked out with more items.

Surveillance footage from the store gave police a visual identification of the suspect, so they got a warrant for his arrest on a charge of robbery.

Officers later found Hall at a home on Angelo St. in Marshall, where police say he pulled out a knife and barricaded himself inside the home. Marshall Police Department’s Hostage Negotiation and Special Response Teams were called to the scene in an attempt to talk Hall out of the residence. Hall continuously refused to surrender and officers escalated their response.

They were able to take Hall into custody without injury to himself or the officers at 8:58 p.m.

Hall was charged with assault on a peace officer, resisting arrest, search or transportation with a deadly weapon, and theft of property less than $100.

Hall is currently in the Harrison County Jail.