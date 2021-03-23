Marshall man arrested for drugs, organized crime

MARSHALL, Texas. (KTAL/KSHV) – A Marshall man is behind bars for allegedly possessing drugs and engaging in organized crime.

According to the Marshall Police Department, investigators with the Violent Crime and Drug Task Force arrested 21-year-old Larry Dewayne Pierce Jr. on Friday at the A&W Coin Laundry on Lafayette St.

Police say Pierce tried to run when he realized that officers were there but was taken into custody before he could leave the business.

Pierce had two outstanding warrants for engaging in organized criminal activity. He was also charged with delivery of marijuana, possession of controlled substance, and evading arrest or detention with a previous conviction.