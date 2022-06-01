MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Marshall police say they have identified and arrested the man they believe crashed into one of their police cruisers last week and injured an officer.

According to MPD, 42-year-old Jessie Turlington was driving the black sedan that struck the police unit at E. Grand Ave. just after 9 p.m. on May 24, pushing the vehicle off the road and leaving the scene.

The officer was treated at Marshall Christus Medical Center and is expected to recover.

Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers released surveillance video of the suspect sedan the next day and police say they got tips about the location of the vehicle, leading to Turlington’s arrest on Friday. He was booked into the Harrison Couty Jail on charges of causing an accident involving damage to a vehicle and an accident involving injury.