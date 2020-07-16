Marshall PD make arrest in connection to June shooting

MARSHALL, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Marshall Police Department has made an arrest in connection to a shooting that happened in June.

Just after 5 p.m. on June 23, MPD responded to a residence on Compress street on reports of someone shooting into the home.

After investigating the shooting detectives were able to identify the suspect and issued a felony arrest warrant for Kevin Noyola.

Noyola has been taken into custody by the Marshall Police Department for unlawful possession of a
firearm by a felon from the shooting and also arrested for a parole warrant

