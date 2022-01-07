Marshall PD: robbery, shooting suspect found hiding in under kitchen sink

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A Marshall man wanted for a September armed robbery and shooting is in custody after police say he refused to come out from his hiding spot under a kitchen sink when officers showed up with a warrant.

Police arrived at an apartment in the 2500 block of N. Franklin Thursday afternoon looking for 22-year-old Kemeyon Nesbitt on a warrant stemming from the September 16 incident in which Nesbitt is accused of forcing his way into the home of 36-year-old Roger Jackson and shooting him in the back.

When officers arrived at the apartment, they could see someone peeking through blinds but they were not allowed in. They informed the occupants that they would not be leaving because detectives were on the way with a search warrant for the apartment.

A short time later, police say Chasidy Rivers walked out of the apartment and was arrested. She had an outstanding warrant for resisting arrest, search, or transport.

When officers entered the apartment, they found Nesbitt under a kitchen sink. Police say Nesbitt was uncooperative with officers as they “assisted him from his hiding place,” but they were able to take him into custody without injury to himself or the officers. Police say they also found three guns in the apartment.

Nesbitt was booked into the Harrison County jail on the charges of aggravated robbery, aggravated assault with a deadly, one count of resisting arrest, search or transport, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Rivers was on the outstanding warrant and an additional charge of hindering apprehension or prosecution of a known felon for her role in hiding Nesbitt.