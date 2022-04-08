MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – Police are hoping surveillance video released Friday will help them identify two “persons of interest” in a shooting earlier in the week that killed a 20-year-old Marshall man.

The video, shared on Facebook by Harrison County Crime Stoppers, shows surveillance video from inside what appears to be an electronics store showing the two men police would like to identify.

Jerrold Deshane Maze Jr. fatally shot Monday night while riding in the passenger seat of a car in the 600 block of Holland Street. Marshall police say the car was hit by multiple bullets.

Police released surveillance video on Tuesday that they say shows a potential suspect driving a black Nissan Sentra pulling up to the car before rolling down their window.

Source: Harrison County Crime Stoppers

Anyone who can identify the men seen in the surveillance video is asked to call the Marshall Police Department at (903) 935-4575. You can also submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at (903) 935-9969 or through the P3 mobile app.