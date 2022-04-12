MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The police chief of Marshall says he and his department share the community’s concerns in the wake of the recent spike in violent crime and sought to reassure citizens Tuesday that they are doing something about it.

“The men and women of the Marshall Police Department are aware that our community is very concerned with the recent increase in violent crime in Marshall,” Police Chief Cliff Carruth said. “We share that concern with you. We want everyone to know that we take these incidents seriously and are utilizing every tool at our disposal to identify and arrest those involved and bring an end to these violent crimes.”

Over the past few weeks, the city has seen two homicides, including the fatal shooting Monday of a 20-year-old man in the passenger seat of a car parked on Holland Street and the death of a 20-year-old man found shot to death at the Powder Mill Cemetery on March 31. No arrests have been reported in either case.

On Sunday night, a mother and two young children were caught in what police believe was crossfire as they drove near Bell Street, leaving the family’s car riddled with bullet holes. Fortunately, they suffered only minor injuries. Police have not reported any arrests in that case, either.

In his statement Tuesday, Carruth said the police department is bringing in help from other agencies.

“We are not relying solely on our own department’s personnel and capabilities; we are partnering with other agencies to amplify our response. These partners include local, state, and federal law enforcement and prosecutorial agencies that are working together towards the common goal of making Marshall a safe place for all of our families.”

Carruth also appealed to everyone in the community to be vigilant and share what they know.

“These senseless, violent attacks do not occur in a vacuum and people in our community have information that is critical to solving these crimes. We cannot force anyone to provide that information to us, but the only way to bring peace to our city is to bring those participating in these shootings to justice. We must all work together so that no more lives are lost, and we can feel safe in our homes. No one should be afraid to leave their homes or be concerned that the type of vehicle they drive could be targeted by criminals because of the make, model or color of that vehicle.“

Carruth’s full statement can be read below: