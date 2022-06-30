MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Police have released surveillance video in hopes of identifying a person and a truck involved in a carjacking at a Marshall gas station early Thursday morning.

Police say it happened around 2 a.m. in the 200 block of West Grand Avenue when a person drove up to a gas pump in a white 2003 to 2006 Chevy Silverado crew cab. The person driving the truck then got out and showed a gun to a person driving a 2005 GMC Envoy with a license plate number LRP-9448.

In the video released by police, a woman jumps out of the back seat of the Envoy before both the stolen Envoy and the Silverado flee eastbound on Hwy 80 towards Hwy 59.

If anyone has information about this crime they are asked to call police at 903-935-9969.