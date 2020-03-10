Marshall police investigate homicide after body found in aftermath of fire

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Marshall Texas police and firefighters made a grisly discovery this morning after extinguishing a fire at a local apartment complex – a body.

Police and firefighters were called to reports of smoke coming out of a second-story bedroom in Ryan’s Crossing Apartment complex located in the 1500 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard.

When they arrived at the scene, officers and firefighters observed a fire coming from the upstairs bedroom.

Firefighters quickly got the fire under control, but when they did, they found the body inside the apartment.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide, and anyone who has information is asked to call the Marshall Police Department at (903) 945-4540, or contact Crimestoppers by calling (903)935-9969 or by using the P3 Mobile App.

