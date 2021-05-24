Marshall police investigating shooting at apartment complex

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL) – Police in Marshall say they are investigating a shooting Monday near the Belaire Manor apartments, but it remains unclear how many were shot and how seriously any victims may have been wounded.

It happened just after 8 p.m., but police are releasing few details except to say in a brief statement posted to the Marshall Police Facebook page that it was “not an officer-involved shooting incident.”

They say the investigation into this incident is ongoing and that they will provide information as it becomes available.

MPD is asking that anyone who wishes to provide anonymous information contact Crimestoppers at 903-935-9969.