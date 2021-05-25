Marshall shooting: One man dead, another in custody as a person of interest

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – One man is dead and another man is suspected, following a Monday night shooting at a Marshall apartment complex.

Broderick Mitchell, 34, was found unresponsive inside a vehicle Monday evening and later died in the hospital, and Donovan Resheem Samuel, also 34, was taken into custody on a firearms charge, but police say is a person of interest in the shooting.

Just after 8 p.m. Monday, Marshall Police officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 1400 block of Julie Street, located within the Belair Manor Apartment Complex.

Responding officers located a green Oldsmobile with a male, later identified as Mitchell, slumped back in the driver’s seat of the vehicle with at least one gunshot wound to the right side of his upper body.

Mitchell was rushed to Christus Good Shepherd in Marshall where he was pronounced dead.

A short time later, MPD officers apprehended Samuel at the intersection of West Burleson Street and North Bishop Street.

Samuel was arrested for Felon in Possession of a Firearm, with additional charges pending.

MPD detectives, with the help of the Violent Crimes Task Force, continue to investigate this tragic loss of life and are closely reviewing the evidence. The Marshall Police Department encourages any witnesses with additional information to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 903-935-4540.