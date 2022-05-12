MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – Marshall police are asking for the public’s help to identify three people who burglarized a business in April.

A surveillance video taken April 25 from the business on the 5200 block of Victory Dr. shows the two burglars and an accomplice smashing through a window. Two of them enter the building and run behind the counter, where one grabs a cash register and another grabs items from the shelf behind it.

The two then run from the building with the stolen items in hand.

If you know who they are, contact Marshall Harrison County Crime Stoppers at (903) 935-9969, through the Submit a Tip page, or via the P3 app. Tips through the page and app will remain anonymous.