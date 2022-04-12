MARSHALL, La. (KTAL/KSHV) – Police in Marshall have released surveillance video of a vehicle they say was involved in a shooting Sunday night near the city’s convention center that struck a woman’s car while she and her two young children were inside.

Police say the video shown in the surveillance video was involved in the shooting near Woodland Rd. and Garrett St. Sunday just before 8 p.m. Officers responding to a shots fired call in the area arrived to see the car that was struck by the bullets speeding toward them as they fled the flying bullets.

Police believe the family vehicle was caught in the crossfire and wasn’t the target. The woman and her children were taken to the convention center for their safety and treatment for their injuries from the broken glass.

Image of suspect vehicle in Marshall shooting Sunday (Source: Harrison County Crime Stoppers)

Police are asking anyone who might recognize the vehicle in the surveillance video or can identify the person(s) involved to contact the Marshall Police Department at (903) 937-4575 or submit an anonymous tip through Harrison County Crime Stoppers at (903) 935 9969. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the P3 mobile app.

Police say the first, most accurate tip submitted to Crime Stoppers that results in an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward.