Marshall Police: Suspect accused of killing sister’s boyfriend

MARSHALL, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Marshall Police say a suspect is accused of killing his sister’s boyfriend.

Police say it happened Wednesday night in the 1300 block of Evans. They say a caller said her brother just shot her boyfriend.

When police arrived, they found 31-year-old Anniel Dixon with a gunshot wound to the head in a bedroom. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anniel Dixon

Police say the suspect, Earnest Miles Jr, was still at the home and taken into custody.

Miles was booked into the Harrison County Jail charged with one count of Murder.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, no motive for the shooting was given.

