MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Police in Marshall are investigating after a mother and two young children were caught in the crossfire of a shooting Sunday evening, leaving the family’s car riddled with bullet holes.

Marshall police dispatch received reports of shots fired in the South Garrett and Woodland Road area around 8 p.m. Off-duty officers working security at the Marshall Convention Center also heard the shots and went out to Bell Street, where they saw a red Dodge Charger speeding toward them.

Officers got the woman and two small children out of the bullet-riddled car and took them to the Convention Center for their safety and for medical care, police say.

The woman and her children only had minor injuries from broken glass. Investigators do not believe that the woman and her children were the intended targets.

This violence must end in our city. Families should not fear a random attack while driving home from grocery shopping or while they are simply relaxing in their homes. No one should be shooting up vehicles, but shooting multiple rounds into a vehicle when you have no idea who is inside of that vehicle is the pinnacle of recklessness. This type of violence will not be tolerated and the Marshall Police Department will bring all of our resources to bear in order to bring those responsible to justice. Marshall Chief of Police Cliff Carruth

Carruth says the investigation is ongoing and asks anyone who was in the area of Woodland Road and South Garrett who may have seen something, heard something, or has surveillance cameras that may have captured images of the vehicle involved to contact the Marshall Police Department at 903-935-4575.

Tips can also be submitted to Marshall/Harrison County Crimestoppers at 903-935-9969 or via the P3 mobile app to remain anonymous.