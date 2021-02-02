Marshall woman arrested after search warrant turns up drugs, weapon

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — A Marshall woman is behind bars after a search warrant turned up drugs and a gun inside of her home.

According to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, Mallary Cohee was arrested shortly after 8 a.m. Tuesday after the HCSO Emergency Response Team executed a “Narcotic Search Warrant” at 116 Fairview St. following an ongoing drug investigation.

During the search investigators found a large amount of marijuana, methamphetamine, xanax, and a weapon.

A short time later ERT members took Cohee into custody.

Sheriff Brandon Fletcher said, “I am pleased with our Narcotic Investigators and their efforts to ensure the safety of our citizens. We will continue to combat the selling of illegal narcotics, as this type of activity directly influences other crimes within our community.”