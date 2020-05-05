Marshall woman arrested for alleged Monday night shooting at apartment complex

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) A Marshall woman is behind bars following a shooting at an apartment complex Monday night.

According to the Marshall Police Department, officers were called to the Ward Plaza Apartment Complex on Martin Luther King Boulevard shortly after 8:30 p.m.

When they arrived, they observed a large crowd of people who they say appeared ready to fight.

Upon further investigation, officers learned before their arrival there were several gun shots heard and one woman allegedly injured.

Once they found a woman bleeding from a gunshot wound, witnesses alleged the shooter was Jiveon Gray, 24, of Marshall.

Officers located Gray near her apartment and she was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

No word on the victim’s status or her identity at this time.

This is a developing situation and KETK will continue to bring you more details as they are released.

CRIMINAL HISTORY

Gray is no stranger to the law. She has been arrested 12 times in the past six years.

Her charges include the following:

Disorderly conduct (fighting)

Theft

Driving while license invalid (x3)

Assault causing bodily injury

Assault causing body injury to a family member (x5)

Giving a false identity (x2)

Criminal tresspassing (x3)

Having an unrestrained child <8 years old

Riot participation

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.