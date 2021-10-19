Matthew Mire placed into maximum security at Angola

UPDATE:

Due to the severity of Matthew Mire’s charges, he is now placed into a maximum security at Angola, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – Matthew Mire, the suspect in a multi-parish crime spree has been booked into Ascension and Livingston Parish jail. Mire, made his first court appearance in East Baton Rouge where the judge denied bond.

His charges in Livingston Parish are:

Theft of a Motor Vehicle

Burglary from a Vehicle

Two counts of Attempted First Degree Murder

Home Invasion (Major Injuries)

His total bond for Livingston Parish is set at $290,000.

His charges in Ascension Parish are:

Two counts of First Degree Murder

Two counts of First Degree Murder/Attempt

Flight from an Officer, Aggravated

Illegal Use of Weapons or Dangerous Instrumentalities

Home Invasion (Battery)

Illegal Possession of Stolen Things $5 to $25K (Felony)

Armed Robbery

His bond in Ascension Parish is currently set at $1 million.

Mire next court date in East Baton Rouge is set for Dec. 1.