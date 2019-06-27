Shreveport Mayor meets with law enforcement on crime and illegal guns

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS)- A big meeting with local state and federal law enforcement agencies to address crime in Shreveport.

Shreveport’s mayor Adrian Perkins said he wants to work even harder to make sure people in the community feel safe.

“A lot of these high profile crime events that we’ve experienced this year and a lot of the shootings in general that don’t even make the high profile events, that don’t even make the nightly news are results of the fact that there are illegal guns throughout the community, ” said Perkins.

“We’re just not going to tolerate these senseless acts of violence in our community.”

The mayor met with the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the U.S. and City Marshal’s Office and law enforcement officers who are out in the streets.

“We discussed number one how to keep people from getting guns. We’ve discussed how to catch them if they’ve got guns. How to prioritize if they’ve got guns and they’ve done violent crimes before,” said Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator.

He also said they talked about how to get those suspects to trial as quickly as possible, to get violent offenders off the streets.

The mayor said the recent murder of mailman carrier Antonio Williams is just one of the cases of what prompted this meeting.

“Although crime is down in our community it doesn’t mean much to me and my administration and law enforcement if the people of Shreveport don’t feel safe,” said Perkins.

According to the Shreveport police-community crime map, there have been 15 homicides in the city this year.

That’s one down from this time last year.

