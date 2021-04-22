Mayor Perkins hopes information on upcoming trip to NOLA/BR will help fight crime in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – In an effort to better fight crime, Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins will be traveling to Baton Rouge and New Orleans to visit Real Time Crime Centers in both cities.

Perkins says it’s important to always look for new ways to fight crime in Shreveport and the RTCC’s in both cities have help to reduce crime.

Perkins says a Real Time Crime Center is something he hopes to see in Shreveport.

“So it’s able to take a much more proactive approach to fighting crime. And we want to make sure that our officers have those same tools available again so that we can reduce crime here in Shreveport” said Mayor Perkins.

The New Orleans and Baton Rouge visit is set for Friday, April 23. Shreveport Council members Tabatha Taylor and Grayson Boucher will be going on the visit as well.

Click here for information on the Baton Rouge Real Time Crime Center.

Click here for information on the New Orleans Real Time Crime Center.