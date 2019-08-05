Mayor, SPD Chief to address weekend drive-by shooting that killed sleeping baby

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport’s mayor and police chief have called a news conference early Monday afternoon about the drive-by shooting that killed an infant inside a home in the Sunset Acres neighborhood early Saturday morning.

One-month-old Queen Dean was asleep on the sofa in the 3000 block of Sunnybrook Street when shots were fired from outside the home and a round struck her in the head.

Police said the baby died at the scene. SPD investigators worked throughout the weekend gathering evidence and interviewing witnesses.

On Sunday afternoon, Mayor Adrian Perkins called the killing a “senseless act of violence that claimed the life of an innocent, vulnerable child.”

Both Perkins and Police Chief Ben Raymond are expected to address the deadly shooting and the ongoing investigation at Monday’s news conference, which will be held at 2 p.m. at Sunset Acres Elementary School.

