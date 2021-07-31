McCurtain County undercover operation nets largest heroin bust in county history

Approximately $5000 in cash was confiscated in an undercover operation by the McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office that resulted in the largest heroin bust in the history of McCurtain County, Okla., and what is believed to be the largest methamphetamine bust in the county’s history as well. (Photo courtesy McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office)

McCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KTAL/KSHV) – An undercover operation by the McCurtain County Okla. Sheriff’s Office has resulted in the largest heroin bust in county history and is believed to be the largest methamphetamine bust in the county’s history.

The undercover operation, which was worked over a period of time, ultimately led to a suspected drug dealer selling 114 grams of meth to an officer, who during the meth transaction, spotted more meth than in his initial buy, as well as a large amount of heroin.

The dealer was arrested shortly after the transaction was made, and a search warrant was issued to inspect his vehicle.

(l-r) 4.5 lbs methamphetamine and 1/2 pound black tar heroin (Photo courtesy McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office.

When the warrant was executed, the following drugs were found:

4.5 pounds of methamphetamine

½ pound black tar heroin

About $5,000, which included money an undercover officer paid him earlier in the day.

The suspect, whose name has not been released as yet due to the ongoing investigation. was arrested and booked into the McCurtain County jail on charges of aggravated trafficking of methamphetamine and aggravated trafficking of heroin.

