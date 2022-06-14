SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Testimony continued Tuesday in the bench trial of four former Shreveport police officers charged in the death of 44-year-old Tommie McGlothen Jr. in April 2020.

Treona McCarter, Brian Ross, D’Marea Johnson, and James LeClare are charged with malfeasance in office and negligent homicide.

McGlothen died in the backseat of a Shreveport police vehicle following a struggle with the officers. The officers were placed on leave after video surfaced showing the violent encounter before his death.

The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office says McGlothen, who had mental health issues, had three encounters with the police within a short time on the day he died. Prosecutors say there is evidence of excessive force used on McGlothen, and that officers failed to summon medical help for him.

Attorneys for the officers say they did their jobs as they were trained to do and that no laws were broken. They say McLaughlin did not qualify for emergency commitment based on their observations of encounters that preceded the third that ended in his death. They say McGlothen’s death was from natural causes as a result of his excited delirium and heart condition and there was nothing they could have done to prevent it.

Caddo District Court Judge Chris Victory heard from McGlothen’s father and sister about his paranoid delusional behavior that day and how they called the police to try to have him admitted to the hospital under an emergency commitment.

McGlothen’s sister, LaQuita, testified that she told the officers that her brother had schizophrenia with paranoid delusions and depression and that he had been off his medications since February.

LaQuita McGlothen also testified that her brother had just learned that day a friend had been diagnosed with Covid and that because he had a cough, he became increasingly distressed that he might get sick or infect his family and began to talk about wanting to die and not being afraid to die.

They also heard from Officer Eric Coker, who was the third officer called to McGlothen’s home that day, and who told the family he did not qualify for an emergency commitment but encouraged them to call again if things escalated, and if not, to call the coroner’s office in the morning because the corners office might be able to help them get him committed.

Officer Coker confirmed the decision not to emergency commit was a consensus among officers.

Officer Coker was also at the scene later that evening on Eileen Street, where the officers on trial were involved in a violent encounter with McGlothen shortly before he became unresponsive in the backseat of a police vehicle. Police dashcam video was played in court of McGlothen in the backseat of the police unit, where he can be seen in an agitated state, occasionally yelling the name his family confirmed he uses when he is having a delusional episode, “Dale Bay. “He also exclaimed that he could not breathe and that he needed help.

Officer Coker helped get leg irons on McLaughlin’s ankles and placed a spit hood over his head, and helped McGlothen get into an upright sitting position after the other officers placed him in the backseat on his head. He also assisted McLaughlin out of the vehicle for firefighters to check on him and confirmed that check took just two minutes before he placed him back in the police unit.

Coker confirmed he heard McGlothen say he couldn’t breathe before he put spit hood on him, but that he was breathing and talking. A good portion of the testimony centered on how frequently the officers checked on McGlothen before he was found unresponsive, and what firefighters were told about what had happened before he was placed in the police vehicle.

Defense attorneys made a point to confirm with Officer Coker that he knew there are no general orders requiring officers to check a certain amount of times or frequency on a suspect in custody. On cross-examination, The state pointed out that there are general orders pertaining to the officer’s responsibility for a suspect’s well-being.

The trial continues with more testimony this afternoon. It’s expected to wrap up by the end of the week.