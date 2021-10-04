MCSO: Intervention into domestic assault against wife leads to significant head trauma in man, arrest of husband

MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KTAL/KSHV) – One man remains hospitalized after being severely beaten on Saturday afternoon, while his alleged assailant is behind bars.

Richard S. Hargrove, 33, is behind bars at Miller County Detention Center after deputies say he assaulted 28-year-old James Nelson, who allegedly tried to intervene when Hargrove was assaulting his wife.

Hargrove left the crime scene after the alleged assault, but deputies later found him hiding in the attic at a nearby home.

Around 2 p.m. Saturday, MCSO deputies responded to reports of a disturbance at a home in the 18000 block of State Highway 237 in Miller County regarding a disturbance.

When they arrived, deputies found Nelson laying in the living room area of the residence with significant head trauma.

As deputies searched the residence and ensured that the scene was secure, EMS treated the victim who was first flown by helicopter to an area hospital, and later taken to a medical facility in Tyler, Texas for treatment.

Witnesses indicated Nelson had been either shot or struck in the head by Hargrove. The investigation reflected that Nelson tried to intervene when Hargrove began assaulting his wife in the home’s living room.

Witnesses also indicated Hargrove was armed with a handgun and possibly fled from the residence on foot.

While still at the scene, deputies were advised that Hargrove allegedly ran to a residence approximately a quarter-mile from the scene of the assault and was inside

At that point, deputies went to the residence in the 19000 block of State Highway 237 and spoke with the owner of the residence, who said he believed Hargrove was inside his house, but he couldn’t find him.

That prompted MCSO deputies and Arkansas State Police troopers to enter the residence and execute a search for Hargrove.

Deputies found him hiding in the attic and took him into custody without further incident.

Hargrove was taken to the MCDC, where he was booked for battery 1st degree for the injury to Nelson and domestic violence battery 3rd degree for the initial assault involving his wife.

Miller County Criminal Investigators obtained a Search Warrant for the Hargrove residence in the 18000 block of Hwy. 237 to investigate the scene and collect evidence. Investigators also conducted a search at the residence in the 19000 block of Hwy. 237 where Hargrove was arrested.

Although witnesses and evidence indicated that at least one shot was fired from a weapon, medical reports reflect that Nelson suffered from significant trauma to the head but there was no indication a bullet had caused the injury.

Nelson remains hospitalized in stable condition following treatment.