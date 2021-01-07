Men accused of pushing clerk, stealing cash from Shreveport business

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives need your help identifying two men accused of shoving a clerk and stealing money from a Shreveport business.

The robbery happened on Tuesday at the Family Dollar in the 3700 block of Lakeshore Dr.

According to Shreveport Police, two black males entered the business, selected several items, and checked out. Once the clerk opened the register, the men leaned over the counter, pushed the clerk away from the register drawer, and grabbed an undisclosed amount of cash. They ran out of the store and got into a beige or gold-colored Acura.

Anyone who knows the identities of these men is urged to contact (318) 673-7300 option 3, Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373 or use the P3Tips app. Please include cad # 21-002087 with your tip.