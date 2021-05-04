Men arrested on drug, gun charges after leading Caddo deputies on car chase

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Two men are jailed on drug and gun charges after leading Caddo deputies on a car chase in south Shreveport.

Ja’Mondre Deon Harris, 22, and Malik Muscove, 21, both of Shreveport, were arrested Monday night after a shots fired call led to a car chase on Ellerbe Rd.

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, shortly after 6:30 p.m. deputies received information about shots being fired at Wallace Lake Dam and that a silver vehicle and a black Camaro were seen leaving the area. Deputies later spotted the cars on Ellerbe Rd. and tried to make a traffic stop. The drivers then sped away running other vehicles off the road and nearly causing several accidents.

A short while later deputies caught up to the Camaro and both the driver and passenger, Harris and Muscove were taken into custody.

After deputies searched the car they found five guns, over 200 rounds of ammunition, nearly 300 grams of marijuana, four Hydrocodone pills, seven Oxycodone pills, and more than $6,600 in cash.

Harris and Muscove were booked into the Caddo Correctional Center on multiple charges.

Harris was charged with:

Aggravated Flight from an Officer

Illegal Carrying of a Weapon with CDS

Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Possession of a Stolen Firearm

Discharging Firearms

Passing in a No Passing Zone

Reckless Operation

Muscove was charged with:

Illegal Carrying of a Weapon with CDS

Possession of Schedule I with Intent to Distribute

Three counts of Possession of Schedule II with Intent to Distribute

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Possession of a Stolen Firearm

Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon