Men caught on camera stealing from Shreveport Walmart

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives want to know if you recognize two men accused of stealing items from a Walmart in south Shreveport.

The theft happened on June 28 in the 1600 block of East Bert Kouns.

According to Shreveport Police, surveillance video showed two men enter the store and take merchandise without paying for it.

The men were seen driving away from the parking lot in a dark colored SUV.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward in this case.

Anyone with information on the identities of these two men is urged to call (318) 673-7373 or use the P3tips app. Please provide CAD # 20-105556 with your tip.

