BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man has been arrested and charged with the deaths of two others after an apartment fire in Bossier City early Tuesday morning.

Demarquez Quintavious Walpool was arrested late Tuesday night and charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

Police found the bodies of Craig Stewart and Christopher Dillard inside a burning apartment on the 1600 block of Joey Ln. around 6:00 a.m.

Walpool is booked into the Bossier City Jail. His bond was set at $1,500,000.

The fire is still under investigation.