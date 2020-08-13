Men on the run after allegedly breaking into Shreveport business

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives need your help identifying two men wanted for burglarizing a business this morning in Shreveport.

The burglary happened early Thursday in the 4900 block of Monkhouse Dr.

The men were seen on surveillance video breaking into the building. One of the men wore glasses and also had tattoos on his left arm and his calf.

Anyone who can identify these men is urged to contact Shreveport Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit lockemup.org, or use the P3Tips app. Please include CAD # 20-121595 with your tip.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.