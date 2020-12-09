Men sentenced for distributing meth in Shreveport-Bossier

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two men from Las Vegas have been sentenced for distributing large quantities of methamphetamine to the Shreveport-Bossier area.

Acting U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook announced Wednesday that 33-year-old Rodolfo Baires, aka “Seiko,” was sentenced to 12 years, 7 months in prison followed by 5 years of supervised release for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

James Lee Logan, 59, was sentenced to 5 years, 3 months in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

According to evidence introduced in Court, during the month of May 2017, agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration learned that “Seiko” was planning to send a large quantity of methamphetamine to the Shreveport/Bossier City area sometime during that month.

Investigators also learned that someone named “James” would be delivering the drugs, as well as a description of the vehicle he would be driving.

During the early morning hours of May 26, a Louisiana State Police Trooper conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle for a traffic violation. The vehicle was being driven by Logan, who told troopers that he was traveling from Las Vegas to Shreveport.

An open-air search was conducted by a K-9 officer which resulted in a positive indication of the presence of drugs on a spare tire in the back of the vehicle. Eight packages of suspected methamphetamine were found wrapped in cellophane and brown tape, weighing 6,100 grams.

The drugs were sent to the DEA Crime Lab and tests confirmed that it was in fact

methamphetamine.

Utilizing an informant after Logan’s arrest, agents received several recorded phone calls from “Seiko” inquiring as to the whereabouts of “James.” Agents were able to confirm that “Seiko” was in fact Rodolfo Baires and he was living in Las Vegas.

Agents obtained a photo of Baires and a confidential source confirmed that Baires and “Seiko” were in fact one in the same and was responsible for sending 6,100 grams of methamphetamine that was seized from Logan.