Men wanted for multiple car burglaries in Bossier, Caddo arrested following high-speed chase

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Two men accused of burglarizing multiple vehicles in Bossier and Caddo Parishes are behind bars following a high-speed chase.

According to the Bossier Sheriff’s Office, 21-year-old Cody Blake Willis, of Bossier City, and 24-year-old Melvin Richard Lewis, of Shreveport, were arrested last week in connection with more than 30 vehicle burglaries.

On Oct. 8 Willis, who was driving, and Lewis led Bossier and Caddo patrol deputies on a high-speed chase after they were spotted in the Haughton area.

When deputies tried to stop the men, they sped down Hwy 80 with speeds in excess of 110 miles per hour. Louisiana State Police also aided in the pursuit.

Willis and Lewis were eventually stopped near the 2100 block of Scott St. in Bossier City and taken into custody. A gun was also found in plain view between the driver and passenger seats.

During questioning, Willis and Lewis admitted to multiple vehicle burglaries in various subdivisions, in which they stole credit cards, cash, jewelry, car keys, guns, and other items.

The neighborhoods they burglarized were Forest Hills, Old River Place, Olde Oaks and Waters Edge.

As part of the same investigation, the Bossier Police/Sheriff Financial Crimes Task Force also discovered the two used stolen credit cards to make hundreds of dollars in purchases.

In Caddo Parish, officials with the Sheriff’s Office said Willis and Lewis face charges for vehicle break-ins that occurred on Oct. 3 in the 3700 block of Mallard Bay Circle.

Willis and Lewis are accused of entering an unlocked truck to steal bank cards, a driver’s license, and social security card. A second unlocked vehicle was entered where a bank card, credit cards, driver’s license, social security card, and $500 cash were taken.

The bank cards were used at various stores and casinos in Shreveport-Bossier causing a loss of more than $6,400.

Part of the victims’ property was recovered by CPSO at a hotel in the 5700 block of Financial Plaza. Other property was located in the suspects’ vehicle during their arrest in Bossier.

BSO detectives charged Willis with 27 total charges and a bond of $382,000:

17 counts of Simple Burglary (Theft from a Motor Vehicle)

Two counts of Felony Access Device Fraud

Two counts of Felony Identify Theft

Three counts of Forgery

One count of Bank Fraud

One count of Aggravated Flight from an Officer

One count of Illegal Possession of Stolen Things

BSO detectives charged Lewis with 16 total charges; bond is $200,000:

12 counts of Simple Burglary (Theft from a Motor Vehicle)

One count of Felony Access Device Fraud

One count of Forgery

One count of Bank Fraud

One count of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

Detectives from the Bossier Sheriff’s Office, Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, and Shreveport Police Department took participated in the joint investigation.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.