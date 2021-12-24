Metairie man pretends to be handicapped to trick babysitters into changing his diaper…again

Rutledge Deas IV of Metairie, La. is charged with human trafficking for a second time in two years, posing as a younger man with special needs and hiring babysitters who he would pay to change his diaper and treat him like a child. (Source: Louisiana State Police)

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – For the second time in two years, 31-year-old Rutledge Deas IV is charged with human trafficking, accused of posing as a younger man with special needs and hiring babysitters who he would pay to change his diaper and treat him like a child.

Deas IV was arrested in November 2019 after an investigation into human trafficking by the Louisiana State Police Special Victims Unit.

Over one year later, Deas pled guilty and received probation.

Fast forward one year and LSP started a second investigation into Rutledge Deas IV.

LSP says the most recent investigation started “after learning of a text message, sent by Deas, which exhibited similar behaviors.”

According to the Louisiana State Police, “Deas indicated that he was engaged in ‘alternative therapy’ and offered to pay the victim to change his diapers.”

As the investigation unfolded, Deas allegedly asked “the victim to solicit other babysitters to care for him while he again posed as a younger man with special needs,” according to the Louisiana State Police.

Rutledge Deas IV is currently in the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center and is charged with one count of Human Trafficking and one count of Attempted Human Trafficking.

Bond has not been set for Rutledge Deas IV.

The investigation remains open and more charges are possible if additional victims are located by law enforcement.

If you believe you are victim of Rutledge Deas IV, please call detectives at 504-310-7000.