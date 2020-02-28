MFD: Man wanted for second-degree murder, reward offered

MANSFIELD, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Mansfield Police Department is searching for a man wanted for attempted second-degree murder.

MFD along with DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting in the 600 block of Martin Luther King Drive in the early morning hour of Feb 11. Upon arrival officers located a victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Detectives say they were able to gather information which led to an arrest warrant being issued for 22-year-old Reginald Richardson.

Richardson goes by the nickname RJ. He is 5 ft. 6inches in height, with long black hair and weighs 150 pounds.

Officers say the last known address of Richardson is 7000 Fox Trail, Shreveport, La.

If you have any information leading to the arrest of Richardson contact Detective David Self at (318) 872-0520 or Sgt. Jordan Ebarb at (318)872-3956. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000.