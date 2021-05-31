Miami mass shooting: Video shows masked gunmen jump out of SUV just before shootings

MIAMI, Fla. (NBC) Surveillance video has been released from a security camera that shows three gunmen who are tied to a mass shooting in South Florida in which two people were killed and 21 were injured.

Three people got out of an SUV and “began shooting indiscriminately into the crowd” of people who were standing outside a “scheduled event” at an establishment on 186th Street, in the Hialeah area west of Miami Gardens, Miami-Dade police said in a statement.

The video shows an SUV driving into what appears to be an alley early Sunday.

In the video, three masked gunmen hop out of a white SUV and run out of the frame to the banquet hall and seconds later, run back to the SUV, jump in and speed off.

Investigators say the shooting stemmed from an ongoing rivalry between two groups of people.

No arrests have been made at this time, however.